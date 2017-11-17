Greek Prosecutor Will Probe Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

ATHENS – Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou has an investigation into the the sale sale of Hellenic Army missiles and bombs to Saudi Arabia to see if a “suspicious broker” was involved and the involvement of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.

Dimitriou asked corruption prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki to determine whether anyone should be charged in connection with the deal, said Kathimerini.

Kammenos is the leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are partners in a coalition led by their ideological rival, the Radical Left SYRIZA.

The major rival New Democracy said the contract was being facilitated via a shady middleman and not as part of an agreement between the two governments with Kammenos said to be in the middle of it.

Six New Democracy lawmakers submitted in Parliament on Monday aimed at him as well as Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias.

The MPs want the ministers to present the details of the deal and all the official documents authorizing and designating Vasilis Papadopoulos as a representative of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan, as well as the correspondence between the Greek authorities and the authorities of these countries.

“It is obvious to the naked eye that they do not have the legal validations, but they are simply photocopies of foreign documents that cannot be accepted by the Greek administration in accordance with the applicable law,” the ministers said in their question.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who needs the nine votes in ANEL to stay in power, has said nothing and typically lets Kammenos do what he wants even though he’s a lightning rod for criticism.