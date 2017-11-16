Anastasiades, al-Sisi and Tsipras to Meet in Nicosia on Tuesday

The presidents of Cyprus and Egypt and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet in Nicosia on Tuesday to discuss energy issues.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said the agenda will revolve around “energy issues that concern the interests of relevant countries.”

Anastasiades said that he will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday.

In brief comments before an event he expressed the hope that Lebanon’s resigned prime minister Saad Hariri will visit Cyprus. Hariri, he said, “is a friend, and we spoke out of interest. The essence is that in a few days, as he himself has stated, he will either return to Lebanon or visit a series of other countries, I hope Cyprus among them.”