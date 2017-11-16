“Tex Louis” Gotsis: King of the Singing Cowboys

Louis Gotsis’ role in American popular culture while undeniable, is inexplicably largely ignored. Looking back on the Greek immigrant promoters who have significantly altered popular American culture, Gotsis’ role may seem relatively insignificant in comparison. Nonetheless, “Tex Louis” was a unique figure in the history both of American popular music and the state of New Jersey. What follows are only the highlights of a much more involved and far reaching tale.

Louis Gotsis was born in Greece on February 3, 1939 …