Turkey an Attractive Destination for Greeks, Study Shows

Turkey is considered a historic, inexpensive, and attractive tourism destination, having a traditional character, with friendly people and good food, according to a recent research study conducted by the University of Macedonia in northern Greece.

Professor Rodoula Tsiotsou, director of the Business Administration’s School MARLAB, the marketing laboratory, conducted the study last month (Oct. 15-30) on a sample of 239 people, the majority (48.8%) of whom live in Thessaloniki.

Also participating were residents of Attica prefecture (8.9%), the cities of Iraklion (7.3%), Serres (4.9%), and the rest in the areas of Pieria, Pella and Imathia (3.3%). Twenty-four municipalities or regions of Greece were included.

According to the findings, Turkey is not viewed as an exotic destination by Greeks sampled, neither as a developed destination in terms of technology and innovation.

Among the respondents, 38.3% had visited Turkey before, and of these, most (61.4%) only once, 11.4% twice, and 8% three times.

The most popular destination for Greeks was Istanbul (68.2%), Edirne, Ayvalik, Izmir, Efes, Bergama, Marmaris and Bursa. About 10% or less had visited Antalya, Bodrum, Soumela Monastery, Canakkale ad Cappadocia.

Of the respondents, 46% stated that at least one member of their family (grandparents) originated from some part of Turkey: 26.4% from Trabzon, 17% from Izmir, 11.3% from Istanbul, 8.5% from Edirne, 4.7% from Bursa, 2.8% from Tekirdag, and 2.8% from Samsun. The remaining came from various other regions such as Marmara, Gelibolu, Konya, Giresun, and Sinop.

Of the sample questioned, 64.4% of the respondents were female, and 35.65 male. Most (60.2%) were between 18 and 24 years old, with the youngest being 16 and the oldest 64. Participants over 45 years old comprised 7.9% of the sample.

Most visited as tourists (77.1%), and 8.3% for business reasons.

Finally, a total of 68.4% will be happy to visit Turkey in the future, 21.1% are not sure if they willl, and 10.6% stated that they do not intend to visit the country.