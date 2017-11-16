Pete Petrides, WWII Veteran, Living the American Dream at 100

STEUBENVILLE, OH – Pete Petrides turns 100 years old on Friday, November 17, making him one of the oldest living veterans of World War II in Jefferson County, OH. The Greek immigrant, who spoke Greek and Italian since he attended school during the Italian rule of the Dodecanese, enlisted on February 10, 1940. Petrides attended night school to learn English while training in Mississippi.

The Weirton Daily Times reported, “He remembered a lieutenant made sure he would always have transportation to get to his English class, and how that stayed in his heart.” It would be nearly two years until the United States entered the war after the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, but Petrides felt the call to serve his new country.

Known to his friends as “The General,” Petrides is living the American Dream. He worked in the restaurant business for years as a cook in the Green Mill and then running his own restaurant, the Wheel, for decades, as reported in the Weirton Daily Times. Petrides shared his story in a memoir and many local newspaper articles throughout his life as a restauranteur and “as a Community Stars honoree for service to others and as the city’s boxing commissioner,” as the Daily Times reported.

In WWII, he shipped out from San Francisco to serve in the Pacific theater where his cooking skills soon came into good use. Petrides recalled, “I said, ‘Sir, I know a little bit, but to cook for 4,000, I need a little help.’”

Guadalcanal and the invasion of Bougainville were among the battles he was involved in, as the Daily Times reported. Before the invasion of Bougainville, “Petrides was aboard a boat that was hit and sunk,” and “he and some of his fellow soldiers managed to save a bit of food, including canned ham,” as reported in the Daily Times. Petrides’ cooking skills allowed him to transform the bits of food and canned ham into dishes including French toast, ham croquettes, and meatloaf which impressed General Robert S. Beightler, commander of the 37th Infantry Division and Petrides became Beightler’s cook.

Of the fighting in the war, Petrides was more reticent, noting that “It was no fun over there. It was all jungles, everything,” and that “the Japanese were stabbing wounded men in the hospital at Bougainville, prompting General Douglas MacArthur to give the order to take no prisoners,” as reported in the Daily Times. Petrides also told the Daily Times, “You fight for your country. Everybody depends on you.”

During the war, as reported in the Daily Times, “Petrides was struck with shrapnel twice. While on patrol in the Luzon River, his buddy was hit by a sniper. Petrides was struck helping get the man to safety. They played dead to avoid being killed by a Japanese soldier, whom Petrides said he killed with a hand grenade when the soldier finally came out of the tree line, convinced the Americans were dead.”

Petrides served for five years and was awarded “a Silver Star for delivering meals in dangerous territory, two Purple Hearts, two Bronze Stars and a Good Conduct ribbon,” as reported in the Daily Times, and keeps his mementoes, awards, medals, the ribbon, newspaper clippings, and a copy of his memoir in a special box. The “snippets of life,” as the Daily Times called it, is entitled My Dream Come True: Excerpts from My Life’s Journeys in My Own Words by Pete Petrides, A Hardworking Man.

Gen. Beightler once visited his former cook in Steubenville at the Wheel Restaurant in 1960. The general lived in Worthington, WV and Petrides and his family used to visit him.

Petrides’ solid work ethic throughout the years led to success in the restaurant business and briefly with the state highway department, as well as success for his children. He is now enjoying a long retirement, looking back on his life fulfilling the American Dream.

“I love the U.S. You have all the opportunity you want to do. Don’t forget. The great land where we live. We have to be proud,” Petrides told a reported, as quoted in the Daily Times.

His memoir concludes, as reported in the Daily Times, “I am sharing these short stories from my life’s journey to demonstrate why I believe that my dream has come true. It is my hope that my experiences will inspire future generations to dream big and work hard.”