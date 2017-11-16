New Techniques in Aesthetic Medicine, Soft Surgery to Be Unveiled at Athens Conference

ATHENS – The new, combined and revolutionary techniques of aesthetic medicine and soft surgery will be presented at the 2nd Aesthetic Medicine and Soft Surgery Conference and Workshops in Athens on November 17-18, at the premises of the Eugenides Institute.

The conference is organised by the Society of Aesthetic Medicine and Non-Ablative Surgery (SAMNAS) in Greece and held under the auspices of the Tourism Ministry and the National Organisation for Medicines.

Its official sponsors include the University of Camerino, Italy, the European Medical Association, the Hellenic Academy of Thermal Medicine, with support from the Swiss Academy of Cosmetic Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine, the International Association of Aesthetic Gynecology and Sexual Wellbeing and the Peelings International Society.

The conference is a point of reference for doctors and scientists of different specialities from all over the world. Over 70 key speakers from 20 countries will present new innovative techniques in aesthetic medicine and will demonstrate them in practice at the 18 workshops.

All the tips and tricks of aesthetic medicine and the new techniques in mesotherapy, peelings, stem cells, fillers, microbotox, PRP, aesthetic gynaecology and urology and others will be presented at the conference.

The Aesthetic Medicine and Soft Surgery Conference and Workshops aims to become established among the most popular worldwide conferences in the field, so that Greece becomes a meeting point for more and more noted scientists.