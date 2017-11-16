Now is Not the Time to Attribute Responsibilities for Attica Floods, Mitsotakis Says

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday announced the formation of a party committee that will seek actions and solutions in the wake of the disaster in western Attica and, at the same time, expressed his sorrow for those stricken by Wednesday’s flooding.

Speaking at a party event on Chios focusing on the migration issue, Mitsotakis congratulated the fire brigade and the police, while adding: “Now is not the time to attribute responsibilites; the government and local authorities are responsible and must deal with the crisis.”

He underlined that there were issues in western Attica, which lacked any flood protection planning.