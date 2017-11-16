Olympiakos Downs Fenerbahce in an Overtime Thriller

CONSTANTINOPLE – In a rematch of last season’s Turkish Airlines Championship Game, a thrilling clash that went into overtime, visiting Olympiacos Piraeus prevailed over reigning champion Fenerbahce Dogus Istanbul 83-90 on Wednesday night, Euroleague reports.

Olympiacos improved to 5-2, while Fenerbahce dropped to 4-3 after a game in which each team held a double-digit lead.

Fenerbahce led by 13 early in the third quarter, but a 4-20 charge during which Brian Roberts hit 4 triples without a miss put Olympiacos in front.

The hosts never led again, but did rally from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime. However, Georgios Printezis strung together 6 points in the extra minutes to lift the Reds to victory. Roberts scored 21, and Printezis had 18 points and 7 rebounds to lead the Reds.

Janis Strelnieks added 16 points, while Nikola Milutnov contributed with 10 points in victory. James Nunnally netted 22 points in defeat. Brad Wanamaker had 15, Kostas Sloukas scored 13 and Nicolo Melli 11 for Fenerbahce.

Read the full report, see the highlights here.