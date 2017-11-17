John Paterakis’ Widow Suing His Children over Estate

BALTIMORE, MD – John Paterakis, Sr. who passed away on October 16, 2016, owned H&S Bakery, the largest private bakery in the United States, and the Harbor East development on Baltimore’s Golden Coast, including ownership of the Four Seasons Hotel – Baltimore, the Marriott Waterfront Hotel, and more.

Paterakis was a pillar of the Greek community in Baltimore. Now, a little more than a year after his death, his widow is suing his family, alleging in a lawsuit filed Monday, Nov. 13 that they hid millions of an estimated $1 billion fortune to deny Roula Paterakis what she calls her “rightful share,” as reported in the Baltimore Sun.

The lawsuit was filed in Baltimore Circuit Court, and charges that Paterakis’ “six children from his first marriage, a grandchild, and two others took millions of dollars from the ‘cash hoards’ the owner of H&S Bakery kept in his office safe and elsewhere,” as the Sun reported.

Paterakis passed away in 2016 from complications of myelodysplasia, a bone marrow disorder. The son of Greek immigrants, he planned on attending college but his father became ill with leukemia, and he began running the baking side of the business.

His H&S Bakery became the largest privately owned bakery in the country after a risky choice led him to become the biggest suppliers of buns for McDonald’s and later went into real estate.

“I’m just a little Greek baker that got lucky,” the multimillionaire said at a 2016 ceremony inducting the inaugural class of The Baltimore Sun’s Business and Civic Hall of Fame.

The lawsuit reveals the hostile relationship between Paterakis’ children and his widow, with whom he began living in 2001 and married in 2015.

Paterakis’ four sons, William, John, Stephen and Charles — who all hold titles in H&S Bakery and its subsidiaries — and two daughters, Venice Paterakis Smith, also known as Vanessa, and Karen Paterakis Philippou are being sued by their stepmother. They are Paterakis’ children with his first wife, Antoinette, whom he married in 1950 and divorced forty years later.

A grandson, Alexander Smith, a restaurateur who owns Ouzo Bay, Loch Bar, Azumi and Tagliata in Harbor East is also named in the lawsuit as are George Philippou, a son-in-law and general counsel of Paterakis’ businesses, and Peter Grimm, a Paterakis business associate, as reported in The Sun.

The Paterakis siblings and Smith had no comment at this time, while the others named in the lawsuit could not be reached for comment.

David Irwin, a lawyer for some of those named in the case said, “We categorically deny any of the alleged conduct in the lawsuit. We look forward to defending the lawsuit in court.”

Steven A. Thomas, another lawyer, called the charges “outrageous,” as reported in The Sun.

Roula Paterakis’ lawyer Arnold M. Weiner, gave a prepared statement as quoted in The Sun, “The complaint describes this serious matter in meticulous detail and speaks for itself. We will vigorously pursue further discovery and seek a timely trial in which we will ask the court and jury to provide the appropriate remedies.”

The suit alleges that Paterakis promised to give Roula Paterakis $20 million when he died, and the promise was written down. The suit cites Maryland law which allows for a widow to “claim one-third of the estate, which she is seeking,” as noted in The Sun.

“In alleging that John Paterakis was worth $1 billion, his widow cites a figure that far outstrips the last public estimate of his fortune,” The Sun reported. The article goes on to cite The National Herald, “In 2010, the Greek-American publication The National Herald estimated that he was worth $240 million. That sum made him the 39th richest Greek-American in the country, according to the publication. After that year, Paterakis asked the publication to no longer include him in their annual tally,” The Sun reported.

The lawsuit alleges that millions of Paterakis’ fortune was held in cash and two of his children took advantage of his hospitalization with food poisoning in 2013, “William and Venice raided John’s safe deposit boxes and other cash hoards and took possession of the millions of dollars of cash that John had accumulated,” as well as “checkbooks to his ‘play money’ accounts,” the suit said as quoted in The Sun.

“When John was discharged from the hospital and discovered that William and Venice had cleaned out his cash hoards, he was furious. John demanded that William and Venice return his cash and his check books… Even after they did so, John complained about their actions, and he reiterated his anger in conversations with family members and friends,” according to the suit as quoted by The Sun.

“The suit alleges that the defendants funneled Paterakis’ money into a number of ‘sham trusts’,” including $23 million transferred to an irrevocable trust in September 2014, as reported by The Sun. The suit continues with allegations of “ill-will, malice and hatred toward Roula, and this ‘malice, as well as sheer greed’ led them to seek to ‘deprive Roula of benefits that she might otherwise obtain upon John’s death’,” The Sun reported.

Grandson Alex Smith, bears “exceptional ill-will” toward Paterakis’ second wife, the suit alleges, describing arguments and scenes to illustrate the family’s “displeasure” with Paterakis’ remarriage, as well as attempts to split up the marriage with allegations that Roula Paterakis was trying “to take over the bakery,” as The Sun reported.

The suit also alleges that in February 2017, “William Paterakis and Venice Smith filed a ‘false and fraudulent’ inventory of Paterakis’ estate in Baltimore County’s Orphan’s Court, saying it totaled $116,866.56, later updated to $155,354.87,” The Sun reported which “did not include Paterakis’ cash hoards, his ‘play money’ checking and bank accounts, the money in various trusts, or any of his interests in his bakery and development businesses.”