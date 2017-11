LOS ANGELES, CA – Sid Ganis first imagined a career in entertainment “through the magic of the newly discovered television. I always knew that since I was a kid,” he told TNH.

Ganis is a Greek of Jewish descent from the city of Ioannina in Northcentral Greece and was born in Brooklyn, NY.He grew up in the multiethnic lower middle class neighborhood of Bensonhurst, also known as the “Little Italy” of Brooklyn. His father was a cab driver andthe family could …