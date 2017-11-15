Tsipras Declares National Mourning after Flash Floods in Attica Claim 14 Lives

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras declared Wednesday a day of national mourning after 14 people died in flash floods that hit western Attica earlier in the day.

“It is a very difficult time for all of Greece. We are experiencing a great disaster. Until know, we mourn 14 dead in Mandra and Nea Peramos. Our wish is that this number does not grow. I want to express my deep sorrow, sincere condolences to the families of the victims. And [I want to] pledge that we will stand by them with all the means in our disposal,” he said.

Tsipras also announced that nobody will be left homeless and measures will be taken to support those affected, adding that the government will look into the causes of the disaster.