Greece at International Tourism Exhibition ITB Asia 2017

Seven companies represented Greece at the international Tourism Exhibition ITB Asia 2017 that was held in Singapore.

The companies in the Greek pavilion were Asit Greece, ΗΑΤΤΑ, Hetco Tours – Greece, Rhodes Tourism Promotion Organization and The Travel Company while the companies TourGreece and IMT Travel Services were there as independent exhibitors.

ITB Asia is developing rapidly and covers the fields of professional trips, holidays, tourist industry, education and professional workshops (MICE & Leisure).

It constitutes a reference point for over 950 Asian and international buyers as well as 11,000 visitors from all over the world that are involved in the tourism sector.

The next ITB Asia, where the Greek National Tourism Organisation will organise a team pavilion and the Greek-German Chamber will organise a Greek business mission, will be held in Singapore between 17 and 19 October 2018.

The Greek-German Chamber, the official representative of the Exhibition Organisation of Berlin in Greece, invited interested parties to visit the website www.itb-asia.com or the website of the Greek-German Chamber www.german-fairs.gr for the full programme.