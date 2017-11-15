Greek-American Candidate Alex Triantaphyllis Officially on Ballot

HOUSTON, TX – Greek-American candidate for Congress Alex Triantaphyllis announced on November 13 that his name is officially on the ballot. He said, “Friends, on Saturday[November 11], we officially filed to appear on the ballot for the March 6 primary election! Now, with your help, we can bring new leadership to Texas’s 7th district.”

Triantaphyllis continued, “Signing these papers is my commitment to you that our team will continue to work hard for every single vote. We could not have made it this far without your support, but the work is only just beginning. Now we need to meet our next fundraising benchmark so we can stay on track to replace John Culberson in 2018.”

He noted, “Our campaign is gaining momentum every day. We’ve outraised John Culberson for the year, and have more money in the bank than any House challenger in Texas. Our team is knocking on doors and engaging with voters in all corners of the district, and local leaders are announcing their support for our community-focused campaign.”

The fundraising effort continues for his campaign and Triantaphyllis concluded by thanking his supporters for all their help.

More information about Triantaphyllis and his campaign is available online at: www.AlexTforTexas.com