Anarchists Occupy Polytechnic Buildings, Urge Greeks to Drop Flower Pots on Police

ATHENS – An anti-establishment group on Wednesday began an occupation of historic buildings of the National Metsovion Polytechnic in central Athens.

According to a post on an anti-establishment website, the occupation of the Polytechnic two days before the 44th anniversary of the 1973 Polytechnic uprising aims to prevent wreath-laying by politicians and is taking place as an act of solidarity with members of the Revolutionary Struggle now on hunger strike.

Anarchist groups have urged nearby residents to attack police by dropping flower pots from their balconies, ahead of an annual protest march frequently marred by violence.

Police on Wednesday said more than 5,000 officers would be on duty for the march matching the Nov. 17 anniversary of a deadly 1973 student uprising against a dictatorship that collapsed the following year.

Often attracting tens of thousands of demonstrators, the yearly march ends at the U.S. Embassy.

Anarchist protesters are occupying the Polytechnic building in central Athens, and have distributed flyers in Greek and English in the surrounding neighborhood, urging residents to gather information on police and attack them.

