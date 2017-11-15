Athens Outskirts Floods Leave at Least 15 Dead; Roads, Homes Inundated

ATHENS — Flash floods turned roads into raging torrents of mud and debris outside Greece’s capital Wednesday, killing at least 15 people, inundating homes and businesses and knocking out a section of a major highway.

There were fears the death toll could rise further as rescue crews searched for potentially missing people in flooded homes and streets on the western outskirts of Athens.

The flooding came after a severe overnight storm brought driving rain to the area. Roads turned into muddy rivers that carried away vehicles, tossing them into piles on roadsides and against fences and buildings. Several walls from yards and low buildings collapsed, filling the streets with rubble.

Eleven of the people killed — four women and seven men — were found in or near Mandra, a small town on Athens’ fringes that was hardest-hit by the flood.

The coast guard recovered the bodies of two more men believed to have been swept out to sea by the flood. As the floodwaters charged toward the sea, they carried debris that sank fishing boats in a small harbor.

Several people were being treated in a hospital for various injuries, including hypothermia.

The fire department said it had received more than 600 calls for help pumping water out of buildings and rescuing people trapped in vehicles and homes. It said it had deployed 155 firefighters with 53 vehicles.

A section of the highway between Athens and Corinth was completely knocked out. Cars, trucks and buses were trapped in an inundated underpass.

Judicial authorities ordered an immediate investigation into the deaths and material damage. Investigators would be looking into whether factors such as shoddy or illegal construction might have contributed to the severity of the flooding.

Local authorities shut schools in the areas of Mandra, Nea Peramos and Megara, while the fire department appealed to the public to avoid the area unless absolutely necessary in an effort to reduce traffic.

More hazardous weather was predicted for large swaths of Greece later Wednesday and in coming days, with storms predicted for western Greece and for parts of the Greek capital.

The deaths on the edges of the Greek capital came a day after authorities declared a state of emergency on the small Aegean Sea island of Symi due to torrential rainfall there that flooded homes and shops, swept vehicles into the sea and cut power after the local power station was flooded.

PM Tsipras express deep sorrow over flood victims

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras expressed his deep sorrow for the victims of the destructive downpour that hit the wider region of Mandra, Attica on Wednesday.

In a post on his Twitter account, the prime minister said that he has ordered a government team to rush to the area to coordinate with local authorities in the relief and rescue operations, and to immediately begin addressing the problems and restoring the damage caused by the natural disaster.

Events in Mandra an unspeakable tragedy, ND leader Mitsotakis says

“What is happening in Mandra is an unspeakable tragedy,” main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, regarding the flash floods that left nine dead in the plains of western Attica.

“I express my deep anguish for the destruction, the loss of property and, above all, the loss of our fellow human beings. The State must stand by the inhabitants and provide them with all possible support as soon as possible,” he added.

Sources: Associated Press, Athens-Macedonian News Agency