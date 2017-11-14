Young Frenchman Arrested for Destroying Security Cameras

ATHENS – A French national, 22, was arrested by security police shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning for destroying security cameras with a crowbar outside the ministry of Culture, on Bouboulinas Street in Athens, near the Polytechnic University.

Another young man who was with him fled and is still at large.

The 22-year-old was also found in possession of a stolen security camera, after having destroyed two already. He is being led before the prosecutor for destruction of property, theft and resistance to authorities.