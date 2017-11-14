Cyprus’ Tus Airways Launches 3 direct flights from Larnaca to Athens

NICOSIA – Cyprus’s Tus Airways on Tuesday announced the launch of three direct flights per week between Larnaca and Athens, as of December 1.

The company aims to link Cyprus and Greece with the countries of the eastern Mediterrenean and Europe. The flights will be held every Sunday, Thursday and Friday and the tickets are already available on Tus website www.tusairways.com or through travel agencies.

Tus Airways announced it will also offer direct flights from Larnaca to Rome starting in December 2017. The airline already flies from Cyprus to several Greek islands and also links Greece and Cyprus with Israel.