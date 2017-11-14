Xenia Tourist Exhibition Restarts after a Six-Year Hiatus

ATHENS – The tourist exhibition Xenia is returning after a long absence on November 25-27, when it opens at the Metropolitan Expo Exhibition center with aim of becoming the tourism industry’s most important exhibition event.

Hailing the relaunch of the “new” Xenia at a presentation held on Tuesday, Forum SA managing director Nikos Choudalakis, whose company has taken over the organisation of the trade fair, noted that Forum’s 30-plus years of experience with major Greek trade exhibitions were the best guarantee that Xenia will soon become number one in its field. He also estimated that the visitors will exceed 40,000.

Over 470 companies in the tourism industry and its suppliers will present their products, while 80 parallel events will be held on the sidelines of the exhibition on special thematic units, such as SmartHotel, DigiHotel, BuildHotel and the Gastronomy Summit, while the 1st International Hospitality Forum organised by the Hoteliers Chamber of Greece on 25 November will highlight the latest developments in the field of hospitality and hotel trends at international level.

Since 1969, when the first Xenia exhibition was organised at the Zappeion Mansion, the exhibition has significantly contributed to the improvement of hotel infrastructure and tourist services in Greece. Xenia stopped operating in 2011 and was acquired by Forum, which is now restarting it, in February 2017.