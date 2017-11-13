ND Submits Question Directed at Kammenos, Kotzias on Saudi Arabia Arms Deal

ATHENS – Six New Democracy lawmakers submitted in parliament on Monday a question directed at Defence Minister Panos Kammenos and Foreign Affairs Nikos Kotzias concerning the sale of Greek army missiles and bombs to Saudi Arabia through a translational deal.

The MPs, including Vasilis Kikilias and Giorgos Koumoutsakos, want the ministers to present the details of the deal and all the official documents authorizing and designating Vasilis Papadopoulos as a representative of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan, as well as the correspondence between the Greek authorities and the authorities of these countries.

“It is obvious to the naked eye that they do not have the legal validations, but they are simply photocopies of foreign documents that cannot be accepted by the Greek administration in accordance with the applicable law,” the ministers said in their question.