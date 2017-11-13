SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos at Chatham House

On Monday, November 13th, the Co-President of the SNF, Mr. Andreas Dracopoulos, participated in a panel entitled “Exiting the Echo Chamber” at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, in London, England.

Alongside with Ronald Daniels, President of Johns Hopkins University, Shaista Aziz, journalist for The Guardian, and Sophie Walker, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, the panel participants addressed the current era of “polemicized politics, disengagement, and distrust of media” and examined ways to re-engage the public in productive discourse as well as to overcome political polarization. The panel was chaired by Robin Niblett, Director of Chatham House.

The topics of discussion aligned closely with the goals of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University. The $150 million joint effort between the SNF and Johns Hopkins aims to address the deterioration of civic engagement worldwide, and facilitate the restoration of open and inclusive discourse that is the cornerstone of healthy democracies.

Mr. Dracopoulos, along with SNF representatives, will meet with participants from the Academy Stavros Niarchos Foundation Fellowship program, which is open to Greek citizens and the Greek diaspora. With the SNF’s support, the selected Fellows spend 10 months in London, within Chatham House’s Academy for Leadership in International Affairs.

The SNF representatives will also take a tour of “The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Floor”, Chatham House’s ground floor which was expanded and renovated with a grant by the SNF as part of the Foundation’s overall support to Chatham House.