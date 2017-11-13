Greek Mother to be Deported from US Can Stay, For Now

NEW YORK – A Greek mother of three young children was scheduled to be deported from the United States on Monday evening, November 13. Denada Rondos who is the wife of businessman Viron Rondos from Litchfield, Connecticut, and the mother of their children seven-year-old Nikos, 5-year-old Katerina, and Alexandra, who will celebrate her second birthday next month, received news of the stay on her order of deportation on Monday morning. Viron Rondos told The National Herald of the good news which was confirmed by …