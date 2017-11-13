Greece, Albania Take “Step Forward’ on Open Issues During Ministers’ Talks

ATHENS – Greece and Albania took “a step forward” in resolving open bilateral issues during a meeting of their respective foreign ministers over the weekend in Crete, according to their joint statement on Sunday.

Nikos Kotzias and Ditmir Bushati discussed “in a friendly and constructive environment the open bilateral issues” while recognizing “the importance of dialog for resolving pending issues.”

“They agreed on further steps which must be taken in order to achieve positive results on the basis of European values and rules and for the benefit of both countries and their peoples. The talks were an important step forward,” the statement said, adding that efforts to find viable solutions on long-tern problems will continue.”

Kotzias and Bushati agreed to meet again in Albania to take stock of the progress made and decide on new steps.