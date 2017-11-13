Crisis Cost Greece’s Middle Class 50% of Disposable Income

ATHENS – Greece’s more than 7 ½-year-long economic crisis has been so brutal that it’s reduced the disposable income of the middle-class, one of the main targets of harsh austerity measures, by some 50 percent.

That became even more acute when the Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras went after them again to finance holiday bonuses for lower-income pensioners whose benefits he had slashed after promising to restore them, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos recently admitted.

The loss for the middle-income was the result of over-taxation, data examined by the newspaper Kathimerini revealed, with the statistics showing the same people who’ve had to pay the most will keep continuing to do so while the rich, politicians and tax cheats will skate with near-impunity and not face sacrifices.

Tsipras’ Administration, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL), has agreed to more pension cuts and new taxes on middle-and-lower-income families as part of a deal with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) to get a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($100.29 billion) Tsipras sought and accepted after saying he would do neither.

That’s even more bad news for the middle-income who will see the available monies fall even further under the SYRIZA government and beyond that and as the over-taxation has just created more tax evasion.

Those hardest hit have been freelance professionals, who since 2009 have been subjected to tax raids and social insurance contribution hikes and being forced to pay coming year’s taxes in advances without knowing what their income would be. That has resulted in many turning in their tax books and not reporting income.

High taxes, including property taxes, are the reason why both freelancers and self-employed professionals submitted incomes last year that were 20 percent lower than their actual earnings, the paper said.