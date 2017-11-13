Thessaloniki Mayor Boutaris Makes Overtures to FYROM

Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris, was due to travel to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) capital of Skopje on Nov. 16 to discuss closer ties between the two cities at the same time Greece and its neighbor are still trying to settle what the legal name of FYROM should be.

Boutaris will meet Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov in a visit that comes as Greece and FYROM have been unable to come to terms over FYROM’s name, a dispute which has seen Greece block its neighbor’s aspirations of joining NATO and the European Union.

There was a change in government in FYROM last year which saw nationalist Premier Nikola Gruevski beaten by Zoran Zaev, a more moderate leader who will meet with Boutaris as well even though the Mayor has no power to help resolve the name duel.

Greece more than 25 years ago allowed the newly-emerging country formed out of the breakup of Yugoslavia to call itself FYROM and use the word Macedonia and has been trying ever since to get it back or find agreement on a new name as Macedonia is the Greece’s northern province which abuts FYROM.

Boutaris is also set to meet President Gjorge Ivanov and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, while he is also planning talks with the head of the junior coalition partner, Ali Ahmeti, who represents the Balkan country’s Albanian minority, Kathimerini said.

But the Thessaloniki Mayor told Kathimerini his visit has nothing to do with the name problem. “We do not make foreign policy. We are trying through city diplomacy to bring the communities of the two sides closer together and working together to solve some of the problems we have as neighbors,” he said without saying what they were.

He said his city receives receives hundreds of visitors from neighboring FYROM, for “shopping, entertainment and tourism in the broader region,” adding that the aim of the visit is to “cultivate the best possible relations.”

FYROM leaders in the past have claimed Greek territory, including Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city and port.