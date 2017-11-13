Socialists Gennimata, Androulakis New Center-Left Party Finalists

ATHENS – Current Democratic Alignment leader Fofi Gennimata won a first round of elections Nov. 11 to choose a leader for a newly-formed party aimed at making Greece’s center-left politically relevant again.

Gennimata heads the biggest grouping, which was the former PASOK Socialist dominant party that fell out of favor with voters for imposing and backing austerity measures antithetical to its alleged principles.

She got 42.5 percent share of the vote and in the final runoff will face Nikos Androulakis, a Member of the European Parliament and former PASOK Secretary who finished a distant second with 25.2 percent. The soft-spoken Gennimata, who rarely speaks out, hasn’t been able to kick-start a rejuvenation of the party which is barely above the threshold needed to stay in Parliament after being a dominant force in Greek politics for decades.

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis was third with 13.5 percent and To Potami leader Stavros Theodorakis, whose once-promising but now marginal party will merge into the Democratic Alignment, got only 9.8 percent.

According to the committee overseeing the vote, headed by Nikos Alivizatos, more than 210,000 people across the country and in several countries abroad cast their ballot for the process, said Kathimerini. Alivizatos had forecast a turnout of 180,000 voters.

The new party will also include the Democratic Left (DIMAR), which had been in a coalition with PASOK and the then-ruling New Democracy Conservatives before quitting in a fallout and has not been able since to get about the 3 percent threshold needed to enter Parliament.

Despite the combination of parties, the Democratic Alignment will still barely register in the political landscape in Greece and not enough influence to swap legislation, showing how far PASOK has fallen after then-leader George Papandreou became Prime Minister in 2009, winning 44 percent of the vote.