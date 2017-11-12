Initial Results Show Gennimata Ahead in Leadership Race

ATHENS – PASOK leader Fofi Gennimata appeared to gather most votes in the nationwide elections that were held on Sunday to choose a leader for a new centre-left coalition party, and is very close to securing victory from the first round, the Independent Ethics Committee assigned to organize and supervise the elections announced on Sunday night.

With 50 percent of the polling stations counted -which corresponds to about 70,000 votes- the results are:

Fofi Gennimata 46.84%

Nikos Androulakis 27.05%

Giorgos Kaminis 12.06%

Stavros Theodorakis 6.3%

Yiannis Maniatis 3.35%

Yiannis Ragousis 1.9%

Konstantinos Gatsios 1.3%

Apostolos Pondas 0.4%

Dimitris Tziotis 0.18%

Speaking after the initial result was announced, the head of the Committee, Nikos Alivizatos, said participation exceeded the target of 200,000 participants. Voting was extended in a few polling stations due to the number of participants.

“It is a big success, regardless of the winner,” Alivizatos, said on the result. “People showed they want something truly reformist between New Democracy and SYRIZA. Today’s result is the best response to the cynics and those who derided the process,” he added.

According to political analysts, participation is close to that recorded in the PASOK leadership election of May 2012, at the open voting process initiated by George Papandreou in 2004. In that election, Papandreou lost to Evangelos Venizelos who was elected president of PASOK.