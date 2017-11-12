Kotzias in talks with Bushati over ‘open issues’ between Greece-Albania

CRETE – Greece and Albania are discussing open issues in bilateral relations that will clear the latter’s path towards EU membership, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said on Saturday in a break from talks with Albanian counterpart Ditmir Bushati in Crete.

“We are discussing issues that are open and we want to resolve today in order to develop prospects for tomorrow,” the minister said.

“In the place where essentially Europe was born, we are working with my colleague, the foreign minister of Albania. We want Albania to become an EU member-state,” he added.

Talks between the two ministers will continue on Sunday.