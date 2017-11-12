Bodies of Three Refugee Children Found on Lesbos Befuddle Officials

LESVOS – Greek police aren’t certain what to make of the baffling cases of three dead refugee children found on the island of Lesbos, overrun with refugees and migrants stuck in detention centers and camps.

The bodies, a boy of undetermined age whose remains were in a advanced stage of decomposition, as well as a boy and girl, both between 12-13, were found on the northeast coast of the island, not far from the coast of Turkey, which has flooded Greek islands with thousands of refugees and immigrants.

What’s mystifying authorities is that no refugee families nor non-governmental organizations working on islands in the absence of enough help from the government or the European Union, which closed its borders to refugees and migrants and dumped the problem on Greece, has reported anyone missing.

The refugees and migrants are in limbo because a swap deal between the EU and Turkey has been suspended in the wake of an overwhelming number of asylum applications that has seen 14,000 stuck on Greek islands and another 50,000 on the mainland, some up to two years or longer.

Island officials have been pleading for the overflow to be taken off but Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas, criticized heavily by his own ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party for doing too little to help, has refused outright.