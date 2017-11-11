Psaros Honored at 64th Annual Chrysanthemum Ball (video & photos)

NEW YORK – The 64th Annual Chrysanthemum Ball took place on Friday, November 10 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City. The event honored Archon and Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of KPS Capital Partners Michael Psaros for his achievements and especially for his generosity and philanthropy. The ball is the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Philoptochos’ main annual fundraising event for its charitable activities.

The event began with a cocktail reception followed by the presentation of the honoree, …