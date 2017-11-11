Athens Newspapers Headlines

ATHENS – The Saturday edition of Athens dailies at a glance:

ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: Property auctions to kick off for 733,316 tax debtors

DEMOKRATIA: Taxman’s bait for 400,000 professionals

ETHNOS: Driving licenses without bribes

ESTIA: Greece is refuge for 300,000 illegals and ISIS criminals

ELEFTHERIS TOU TIPOU: A circus with Kammenos

DROMOS TIS ARISTERAS: How we will built the ‘yes to life’

AFGHI: Fairy tails

EFIMERITHA TON SINTAKTON: Blackmails big and small

KATHIMERINI: Large investments stalled again

O LOGOS: Hellinikon in limbo

PARAPOLITIKA: Two documents point to Kammenos

RIZOSPASTIS: Unacceptable attempt to equalize the Nazi gang with its victims

TA NEA: The curse exposing the middle man