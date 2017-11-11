Athens Newspapers Headlines

ATHENS – The Saturday edition of Athens dailies at a glance:
ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: Property auctions to kick off for 733,316 tax debtors
DEMOKRATIA: Taxman’s bait for 400,000 professionals
ETHNOS: Driving licenses without bribes
ESTIA: Greece is refuge for 300,000 illegals and ISIS criminals
ELEFTHERIS TOU TIPOU: A circus with Kammenos
DROMOS TIS ARISTERAS: How we will built the ‘yes to life’
AFGHI: Fairy tails
EFIMERITHA TON SINTAKTON: Blackmails big and small
KATHIMERINI: Large investments stalled again
O LOGOS: Hellinikon in limbo
PARAPOLITIKA: Two documents point to Kammenos
RIZOSPASTIS: Unacceptable attempt to equalize the Nazi gang with its victims
TA NEA: The curse exposing the middle man