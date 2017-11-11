Theatrikos Kyklos’ Antigone Presented at Hofstra University

HEMPSTEAD, NY – Hofstra University Honors College presented Sophocles’ Antigone, presented by the Theatrikos Kyklos, under the direction of founder Lefteris Giovanidis, on Thursday, November 2, at The Helene Fortunoff Theater, Monroe Lecture Center, South Campus.

Antigone is a humane and political play against oppression, and is regarded as the finest surviving drama of ancient Greek literature, and the most complete, both structurally and textually. It deals with all the key elements of civilization — polis, demos, tyranny, law, hubris, discipline, and anarchy. A discussion led by Hofstra faculty and members of the Theatrikos Kyklos followed the performance.

The Theatrikos Kyklos ensemble consists of Greek actors who specialize in ancient drama at the National Greek Theater, as well as at the Athens and Epidaurus festivals.

The event was free and open to the public and was co-sponsored by the Hofstra Cultural Center; Departments of Drama and Dance, Comparative Literature, Languages and Linguistics, and English; and the Women’s Studies Program.

Barbara Lekatsas- Professor of Comparative Literature and Director of the Hofstra in Greece Program- spoke to The National Herald about the event. She told TNH, “Mr. Giovanidis had contacted me about the possibility of showing the play at Hofstra University in May and several departments pooled their resources to make this production possible, the most support being given by our Honors College, but also our Cultural Center, the Drama and Dance, English, Women’s Studies, and my own department, Comparative Literature, Languages and Linguistics.The audience included the whole of the freshman honors class, faculty, and students generally from the university, as well as members of the community. It was an incredible production.”

Lekatsas noted that the Honors College freshmen had already read the play and some of the students said seeing the production helped them understand Creon. She added of the overwhelmingly positive response to the play that she had never before seen a standing ovation from an audience of mostly students.

Lekatsas spoke with Giovanidis before he returned to Greece. She asked him about the production and his upcoming projects. Giovanidis said of the play and bringing it to American audiences, “I believe that Antigone is the most perfect of the surviving dramas. It is considered to be the most dramatic text of the playwright in terms of the structure and high poetry of speech, a work of rare dramatic art and human emotion, and almost universally known. From the beginning, when I began to set up this show with my colleagues, I wanted to present it to universities abroad. I think it is important that we share Sophocles with new people and show them our cultural heritage, especially to an audience thirsty for learning. It is a goal and I will try as much as I can to communicate the production to as many students as possible.”

When asked about producing Antigone in English, Giovanidis said, “I think Greece is a tourist country. Our industry is tourism, so we owe it to the public that the services we offer are the best. And this concerns all of us, we all need to help. I think it is my duty, that I, as an artist, help to achieve this end. That’s why I made a show in English that our visitors can appreciate apart from the beauty of this country, to introduce them to our culture as well. Let’s offer them something to see when they are here, in a language they understand, something that has been created in Greece. You cannot imagine the response we have received from audiences. There is a great deal of interest from visitors who want to see ancient tragedy by Greek artists in English.”

Of the post-show discussion, Giovanidis said, “It was a wonderful, unique experience. It was touching how the students watched the show and the interest they showed in the discussion. I have to mention something special that happened at the Hofstra University show. At one point, Tiresias says something to Creon that I always thought, from the rehearsals onward, shows the humor of Tiresias’ personality. In the performance, there, it was the first time the public understood it, and responded appropriately, laughing. The first time. It was such a positive audience that embraced us and I thank them for it.”

When asked if he wanted to bring the production back to New York for a Greek-American audience, Giovanidis said, “I would love to. It is a show that has had a long run and I think it is important to present it here as well… Through this performance, I saw how much the audience needs to see a classic text presented in a simple, classic way, and hear the text and enjoy it.”

About his upcoming projects, Giovanidis noted that he starts rehearsals for the next production a Greek play entitled Schumann by a young writer Sophia Kapsourou at the National Theatre’s New Stage. The play is inspired by the life of the great composer Robert Schumann and his wife Clara. In the summer, Giovanidis said he may direct Hecuba by Euripides, which will probably be shown at the Little Theatre in Epidaurus.