THESSALONIKI – November 17’s convicted terrorist Christodoulos Xiros, who is serving multiple life sentences in Diavata prison, was transferred on Friday under heavy security to the Venereal and Skin Diseases Hospital in Thessaloniki for a scheduled medical exam.

According to police sources, the exam concerned a skin problem he is facing. After completing his exam he was returned to prison.

Xiros has been handed six life sentences and 25 years for his role in the terror group.