George Papadopoulos and the Real Definition of “Dirt”

To many Greek-Americans and certainly to the Greeks of Greece over 50 and even younger, negative associations with the name “George Papadopoulos” hardly began this fall with a low-level foreign policy advisor to Donald Trump. It was also the name of the Greek junta leader. Perhaps calling the latter by his formal first name, “Georgios” might help alleviate any confusion, but there are oodles of George Papadopouloses throughout the United States trying to clear their good name because of the …