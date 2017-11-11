Tasty Apple Recipes to Enjoy in the Fall

Apples are a favorite fruit available throughout the year, especially when the temperatures begin to cool down in the fall. The flavor of baked apples is a treasured taste of the season. Try the following recipes with Golden Delicious or Jonagold varieties.

Greek Yogurt and Apple Cake

2 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1 cup choppedwalnuts

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup Greek honey

1 cup Greek yogurt

4 eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla …