Tasty Apple Recipes to Enjoy in the Fall

Apples are a favorite fruit available throughout the year, especially when the temperatures begin to cool down in the fall. The flavor of baked apples is a treasured taste of the season. Try the following recipes with Golden Delicious or Jonagold varieties.
Greek Yogurt and Apple Cake
2 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt
1 cup choppedwalnuts
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup Greek honey
1 cup Greek yogurt
4 eggs
1 teaspoon pure vanilla …