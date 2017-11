The 48-hour furlough of Dimitris Koufodinas from prison exceeds to such an extent the limits of logic that it can be considered as an act of ideological obfuscation of those who made the decision.

Do not fall into this trap. Not the case. It is a fully consciously calculated act serving purposes that might surpass our worst nightmares. It is obvious that there are side reasons justifying this decision, which made them oblivious to the expected local and international outcry.

Any other …