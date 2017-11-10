Cyprus Lawmakers Set to Denounce Nazi, Far-Right Ideologies

NICOSIA – Citing a rise in right-wing extremists in Europe, Cypriot lawmakers on Nov. 10 were due to take up a measure calling for the repudiation of those ideologies and calling for measures to stop their spread.

The resolution, which needs a simple majority to pass, is expected to be endorsed by all the parties except nationalist Elam’s two Members of Parliament, the Cyprus Mail reported.

It denounces racism, xenophobia, chauvinism and discrimination – based on ethnic background, religion, gender, sexual orientation and disability – as morally and legally reprehensible.

The resolution will also make reference to the persecution of people of the Christian faith by ISIS and is an initiative of the AKEL party, one of whose members, Giorgos Loucaides told the paper his party felt it was necessary following the rise of the Alternative for Germany party in the recent legislative elections in Germany as well as similar developments in Austria.

“We have a far-right party inside Parliament. There were worrying incidents of xenophobia prior to that although, admittedly, they (Elam) have been very careful about their conduct since entering Parliament,” he said.

The resolution also refers to the far-right extremist Golden Dawn party, said to have links to Elam. All the lawmakers in Golden Dawn and dozens of members are in the third year of a trial charging them with operating a criminal gang.

The text calls on the Cyprus government to monitor the lack of progress in the Golden Dawn trial in Greece, and to “take all necessary steps, at the proper time, to determine whether Golden Dawn has committed criminal offences in Cyprus as well.”

The resolution also calls for the implementation of a ‘national action plan’ to combat racism, xenophobia and hate crime/hate speech. There was no reported response from Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.