Crowd Attacks Greek Suspect in Woman’s Stabbing Death

ATHENS – A 58-year-old man charged with stabbing to death a 32-year-old woman at a cemetery to get her cell phone and 5 euros ($5.82) was assaulted by an angry crowd as police escorted him from a court appearance.

The man, who was not identified – a common practice in Greece even for those accused of murder and terrorism – was reportedly a drug addict who stalked people at cemeteries because they were in grief and distracted.

Reports said his victim, Theodora Zeberi, resisted and was killed for it and that the man was tracked using the GPS on her phone where he sold it in Omonia for 20 euros ($23.29). It was said he was a drug addict and used the money for drugs before going to sleep.

The victim’s mother was in the crowd, the newspaper Kathimerini said, shouting “death to the murderer” while her father tried to approach the suspect but was kept back by police.

The 58-year-old man has reportedly admitted to killing Theodora Zeberi at Athens’s Second Cemetery in the western suburb of Rizoupoli on October 18.

Police said they have evidence showing the suspect at the scene of the crime, as well as CCTV footage allegedly showing him trying to sell the victim’s cell phone a few hours after the attack.