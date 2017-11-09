Marie Euphrosyne Spartali-Stillman: Pre-Raphaelite Artist

Marie Euphrosyne Spartali-Stillman (10 March 1844–March 6, 1927), was a Greek-British painter long recognized as the most notable female artist of the Pre-Raphaelite Movement. And while the Nineteenth Century is especially rich in the presence of extremely accomplished and influential Diaspora Greeks, Stillman’s work is particularly noteworthy. During Stillman’s prolific sixty-year career well over one hundred works saw exhibition, to great acclaim, across Great Britain, the United States, and Europe.

