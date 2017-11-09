Qatar Airways to Launch Direct Flights to Thessaloniki

Qatar Airways on Thursday announced the launch of direct flights to the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, starting from March 27, 2018. The company will carry out four flights per week with an Airbus A320.

Greece, said the airline’s managing director Akbar al Baker “was always for us a destination with high demand and we are very happy that we will now be able to offer to our passengers direct flights to Thessaloniki, our second stop in Greece.”

“The new itinerary will give us the opportunity to visit this charming city four times a week and to offer a trip to and from Greece,” he added.

Qatar Airways currently operates three flights a day to Athens, offering over 4,000 seats every week. With the addition of Thessaloniki, this number will reach over 5,000 seats to Greek destinations a week.

Additionally, the company is expected to add many more new destinations to its international network in 2017 and 2018, including Canberra (Australia), Chiang Mai (Thailand) and Penang (Malaisia).