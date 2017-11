A photograph taken by our own Costas Bej, in which Nicole Malliotakis, candidate for Mayor of New York, hugs her father while her mother stands by in tears, touched us deeply.

It is a photo that shows the daughter of a Greek father and a Cuban mother, both immigrants, who has climbed quite high in New York politics, for which her parents naturally are quite proud, and, in turn, she showers them with love and gratitude.

More broadly, the photograph is the …