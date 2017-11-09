Extremist Gunman Koufodinas’ Furlough Fuels Security Debate, Outrages Mitsotakis

ATHENS — A gunman for the now-defunct Greek extremist group November 17 has been granted a 48-hour furlough from an Athens jail, fueling a political debate on prison sentencing and law and order in Greece.

Dimitris Koufodinas, 59, is serving life for participation in 11 of the extreme left-wing group’s 23 assassinations. His victims include the brother-in-law of the current conservative Greek opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who described the furlough as “inconceivable,” Associated Press says.

Casually dressed and smiling, Koufodinas walked out of Athens’ Korydallos prison Thursday and was hugged by a small group of friends and supporters.

The November 17 group evaded police for nearly 30 years until one of its members was arrested after a botched bomb attack in 2002. The group’s victims have included U.S. and British officials.

Mitsotakis outraged by furlough granted to Koufodinas

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday expressed outrage at a decision to grant a two-day furlough to convicted ‘November 17’ terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, who is serving 11 life sentences in Korydallos Prison as one of the leaders of the notorious terror group.

Mitsotakis sternly attacked the goverment, accusing it of tolerating lawlessness.

“I speak as a shocked citizen that sees the greatest terrorist, an unrepentant assassin, ‘the gun of 17N terror group’ getting out of prison,” he said in parliament.

The decision had come at the worst possible time, when lawlessness and violence were on the rise, he added.

There should be zero tolerance for the enemies of democracy. We must shout a resounding “no more” said Mitsotakis.

Government sources told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Thursday that the decision to grant furlough was reached unanimously by the Appeals Justices’ Council and, for the first time, also had the approval of the Deputy Appeals Court Prosecutor who had previously refused.

Koufodinas had applied for a furlough several times in the past, but this had always been rejected until now. Koufodinas must report twice a day to the police station near his place of residence.

Sources: Associated Press, ANA