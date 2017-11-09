Convicted 17N Member Koufodinas Receives First Prison Furlough after 15 Years

ATHENS – Convicted 17N (November 17) terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas will be leaving Korydallos prison at around noon on Thursday, on a two-day furlough subject to strict conditions.

This is the first time he has been allowed to leave the prison, where he has been incarcerated since the day he turned himself in to the police in 2002.

Government sources told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Thursday that the decision to grant furlough was reached unanimously by the Appeals Justices’ Council and, for the first time, also had the approval of the Deputy Appeals Court Prosecutor who had previously refused.

Koufodinas had applied for a furlough several times in the past, but this had always been rejected until now. Koufodinas must report twice a day to the police station near his place of residence.

One of the leading members of the 17N terror group, Koufodinas is serving eleven life sentences for murder after he was identified as its main hitman. The notorious and elusive terror group carried out at least 103 attacks against US, British, Turkish and Greek nationals between 1975 and 2000, killing 23 people.

