Seeking Investors, SYRIZA Slow to Deliver Hellenikon Development

ATHENS – The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who said he wants more foreign investors, has delivered only one of 10 licenses and ministry ratifications needed for the $8 billion development of the old Hellenikon Airport to get underway after years of delays.

Elements in the party have been trying to block the project outright and the country’s archaeological council declared a portion of the property was of archaeological interest and couldn’t be built on.

The site, which was supposed to be Europe’s biggest urban park before a crushing economic condition led successive governments to move for it to be developed, is to be turned into a series of high-end commercial uses and luxury residences, as well as a yacht port and casino and some trees.

The consortium which acquired it, Hellenikon Global, is comprised of Athens-based Lamda Development, China’s Fosun Abu Dhabi-based Eagle Hills. Tsipras said he’s especially keen on getting more Chinese businesses.

The consortium listed the 10 conditions that must be fulfilled, mostly administrative licenses and ratification by various ministries for the work to begin, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said in reporting the foot-dragging.

The project is one of the key demands of the country’s international lenders as part of privatizations that Tsipras said he would stop but instead has doubled down on despite those in his party who don’t want any foreign investors, based on their philosophical objections, which hasn’t stopped them from going along with harsh austerity measures antithetical to the leftists alleged principles.

The master plan submitted by the consortium foresees new buildings of up to 200 meters (656 feet) in height, skyscrapers that the archaeological council and other critics don’t want but which the consortium said are critical to profitability.

Other delays have come over a decision by a forestry council that part of the site, now just abandoned weed-covered tarmacs and unused buildings, is a forest because there were some trees there in the 1930’s, just like much of Athens at the time that has since been covered with concrete buildings with no objections.