SYRIZA Says Protesters Blocking Foreclosures Face Prosecution

ATHENS – The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, which promised to block home foreclosures, is moving to prosecute protesters trying to stop them after rowdy behavior against notaries conducting auctions.

The government is also moving to let homes be seized online electronically to get around the protests after vowing not to let people lose their residences because brutal austerity measures have meant thousands can’t afford their mortgages, credit cards or loans.

The law will be made more stringent, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said. That comes after a meeting between ministers and the leaders of notaries in the greater AThens area who said they wouldn’t take part in auctions the rest of the year because of threats against them by protesters.

The state also said it would beef up security at local (eirinodikia) courts, where most auctions are held on Wednesday each week.

The foreclosures were blocked before Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who said he would save homeowners, turned on them and authorized banks to go after their homes at the same time some political parties aren’t paying bank loans and face no consequences.

Protesters often show up at courts or at private notary offices, while some notaries have refused to take part in forcing people to lose their homes because they can’t pay, buried under big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.

The government said that so far the only targets have been strategic defaulters who could afford to pay but were hiding behind the moratorium under which no homes would be taken for non-payment.

The foreclosures were demanded by the country’s international lenders as part of three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($378.1 billion) that began in 2010.