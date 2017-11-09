Mitsotakis Presents ND’s Proposals to Restart the Economy in Heraklion

HERAKLION, Crete – New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis presented on Wednesday his party’s proposal to restart the Greek economy in the fourth pre-conference meeting in Heraklion in Crete.

‘The country needs a national reconstruction plan,” he said and noted the need to cut taxation, reduce the unified property tax (ENFIA) particularly for vulnerable citizens, and presented the “Second Chance” program that would allow healthy businesses to secure debt relief.

“Restarting the economy will be achieved through the people of work, production, entrepreneurship and investment. By reducing the tax burden on businesses, by improving the business environment, as well as a range of targeted interventions in value added industries,” he said.

Mitsotakis said his party aims to increase private investments by 100 billion euros over five years, so that they eventually reach 20 percent of GDP. Other targets include increasing exports by more than 40 percent of GDP, achieving economic growth of 4 percent of GDP and creating at least 120,000 new jobs in the private sector every year.