Mitsotakis Denies Wife Linked to Paradise Papers, Corruption

ATHENS – A furious New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis challenged Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to take him on instead of going after his wife over the so-called Paradise Papers, a set of 13.4 million confidential electronic documents relating to offshore investments around the world leaked to the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

“They can pick on me instead of my wife if they want,” Mitsotakis said. “I have told Parliament and Mr. Tsipras before that there is no shame in losing an election. There is however shame in trying to save oneself through mudslinging, with misinformation and vulgar statements,” according to Kathimerini.

Talking to his Radical Left SYRIZA lawmakers in Parliament, Tsipras said his coalition, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, far-right, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) would look in the papers and the role of Mitsotakis’ wife, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki, whose name appeared in a list of 130 Greek citizens with offshore interests.

“We are waiting for an explanation,” Tsipras said. “Whoever made it to the tax paradise will eventually end up in the hell of politics,” he added.

Grabowski-Mitsotaki appears to be the manager of a mutual fund based in the Cayman Islands but claimed, in a statement in the newspaper Ethnos, she had little to do with administrative aspects of the fund as she was not on its managing board.

She noted that Goldman Sachs Execution & Clearing LP was the fund’s trustee and JP Morgan London the cooperating bank, which she said showed the transactions were transparent and anti-money laundering checks were conducted.

She also stated that she had never kept her legitimate professional activities secret and that activities, which was active between June 2010 and June 2012, were checked by chartered accountants.