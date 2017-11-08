Greek Police Say Gun Fired at PASOK Hit Party Before

ATHENS – Greek police said a furtive urban terrorist group is almost certainly behind the assault rifle attack outside the offices of the former PASOK Socialists offices and that the gun that was used targeted the party’s buildings before as well as the Mexican Embassy.

Authorities said spent cartridges recovered at the scene match a weapon used in those earlier attacks, the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported.

The members of the extremist “antifa-like” group call themselves the Organization for Revolutionary Self-Defense, it was reported and that they used an AK-47 Kalashnikov in all four shootings.

Eyewitnesses referred to a gunman dressed in dark clothes who fled the scene atop a motorcycle driven by an accomplice.

No reason was given or claim of responsibility made but while serving in a previous coalition with the ruling rival New Democracy Conservatives, PASOK went against party principles to support harsh austerity measures.

That drove the party down from 44 percent in winning the 2009 elections to around 4 percent now and it has changed itself to Democratic Alignment and trying to line itself up with other center-left parties in a bid to regain ground.

The shots were fired about an hour before a televised debate among candidates to lead the broader Socialist alliance.

“There were about 30 people inside the party’s headquarters when at least four shots were fired,” a police official told the Reuters news agency.

A police officer on duty had seen an assailant pointing a gun at him but managed to take cover, the official said, suggesting the gunmen were not targeting the party but the police outside, the agency said.

PASOK leader Fofi Gennimata blamed the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led government for not taking action to prevent the shooting.

“We have repeatedly been the target of attacks,” Gennimata told Skai TV. “We have repeatedly warned the Citizens Protection Minister in the past.”