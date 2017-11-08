Mitsotakis Blisters SYRIZA Again Over Athens Lawlessness

ATHENS – Major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis repeated his claims that the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led government has let anarchists tear loose through Greece’s capital city and said he will file an amendment trying to overturn a law that let violent criminal out of prison early.

Riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers and elements who don’t want people in jail for virtually any reason, SYRIZA and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras are backpedaling in the face of ferocious criticism they have done virtually nothing to stop an onslaught of violence.

Mitsotakis was moved to action after yet another assault on riot police. Speaking in Parliament a day after a gunman shot at two police officers in the Athens anarchist haven of Exarchia, he said he would also try to bring back the creation of Type C maximum security prisons that SYRIZA did away with and were designed to hold super-criminals convicted of terrorism or organized crime.

He also said Athens needs more police patrols in the streets and for stepped-up action against anarchists who are roaming free with no major arrests or detentions despite their numbers.

Mitsotakis said SYRIZA and Tsipras aren’t eager to go after anarchists, some of them violent – “whom the government condemns with its words and protects with its actions,” as he put it, Kathimerini reported.

“I extend yet one more appeal to Mr Tsipras to assume his responsibilities,” Mitsotakis said. “His government appears not only unable but also unwilling to protect law and order in our country.”