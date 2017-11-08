Crushed Greeks Saving Rate Lowest in European Union

ATHENS – Greeks buried by more than 7 ½-year economic crisis and brutal austerity measures are using whatever they have for essentials and not saving, creating the lowest rate in the 28-country European Union.

Relentless rounds of pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings have left many people without enough money to make ends meet, never mind put anything in the bank.

It’s so bad that the negative savings rate – which means people are consuming more than their income – is 11.6 billion euros ($13.45 billion) the Hellenic Statistical Authority said, using figures from Eurobank, one of the country’s four biggest banks.

That is only 9 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) or about half what the annual income from tourism is showing that visitors are bringing in more money that Greeks put in the banks by a long shot.

That is against an average of 22.6 percent in the EU and 23.9 percent in the 18 members of the Eurozone who use the euro as a currency.

The low savings rate was said not to be because of overspending – which had happened before the crisis led Greek governments to seek what turned into three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($378 billion) but because people have next to nothing left after trying to pay big hikes in income and other obligations, including an avalanche of taxes imposed by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition which promised to cut them.