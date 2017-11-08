SYRIZA Strikes Back at Damaging Parliament Budget Report

ATHENS – Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and House Speaker Nikos Voutsis said a Parliament Budget Office (PBO) report predicting Greece’s economic collapse without debt relief was wrong, even though Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has said the country can’t repay 326 billion euros ($378 billion) in international bailouts without a break.

PBO Chief Panagiotis Liargovas, whose office is independent and not tied to the government now ruled by the Radical Left SYRIZA and its junior partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL), said that, “Without a serious lightening of the debt Greece will be bankrupt,” confounding government claims the country is on the verge of recovery despite the crushing debt load.

The PBO report found that Greece’s interest payments will skyrocket after 2020 to reach 84.3 billion euros ($97.75 billion) in the six years from 2021 to 2026 alone but Tsakalotos, who admitted the government deliberately overtaxed the country’s middle income to pay social dividends to lower-income pensioners whose benefits had been cut, said Liargovas was wrong.

“It is a mistake,” Tsakalotos told Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper, adding that the PBO report is based on “outdated figures” leading to the “wrong conclusions,” while Voutsis jumped in and accused Liargovas of fear mongering.

“Reinforcement and support of the need for debt restructuring, and this at a crucial time when the Greek government has initiated the relevant negotiations with the institutions and is expecting positive developments soon, cannot be done with inflated data from tables using 2013 figures and with threats of bankruptcy,” Voutsis said.

He was referring to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) which is putting up 86 billion euros ($99.72 billion) in a third rescue package, and the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($278.28 billion) but was replaced by the ESM in the third because the debt was unsustainable.

“I am surprised at the use of invalid data and the ensuing public relations stunts,” added the Parliamentary speaker, who is responsible for the PBO.